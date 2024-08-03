Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

