Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 604,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 614,215 shares.The stock last traded at $199.53 and had previously closed at $197.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,864.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average is $182.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,656,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $2,180,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $119,485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,578,442,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

