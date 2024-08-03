FlatQube Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $296.68 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.09867736 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $93.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

