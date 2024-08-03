Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Five Star Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

NASDAQ FSBC traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 79,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,927. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $577.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,128.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

