FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 152.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.33. 97,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,990. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.70.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

