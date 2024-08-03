First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 81,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 26,390 shares.The stock last traded at $168.47 and had previously closed at $167.46.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.39. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

