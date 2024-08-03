First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

View Our Latest Report on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.