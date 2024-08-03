First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89. 1,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

