First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.46.

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.46. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.37 and a 12-month high of C$16.76.

In other First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Al Mawani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$72,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

