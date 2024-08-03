Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $95.53 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $95.53 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00037180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.