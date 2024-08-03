Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Gap Down to $42.54

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.54, but opened at $40.17. Ferrovial shares last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 4,200 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Ferrovial
Ferrovial Trading Up 1.9 %
Ferrovial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.3299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrovial
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $1,291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $11,119,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth about $23,691,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,583,000.
Ferrovial Company Profile
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrovial
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.