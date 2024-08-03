Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Gap Down to $42.54

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.54, but opened at $40.17. Ferrovial shares last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 4,200 shares.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.3299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $1,291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth about $11,119,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth about $23,691,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,583,000.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

