FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 287,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,262,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,666.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,339 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $414.20. The company had a trading volume of 207,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,494. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.