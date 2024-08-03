EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $4.18. EVgo shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 4,107,369 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on EVgo from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

