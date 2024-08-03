EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 150,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,609.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.75. The company had a trading volume of 339,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,605. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average of $150.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $160.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.