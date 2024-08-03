EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,499 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,764,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded down $14.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.81. 12,991,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.40. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.84.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

