EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 39,607 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $78.11. 3,383,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,149. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

