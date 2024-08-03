Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Group stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.13. 407,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,346. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.36. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.36 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $380.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.86.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

