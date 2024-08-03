Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0423 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGFEY opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.17.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile
