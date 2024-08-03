Ethena USDe (USDE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $108.94 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $108.94 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,210,212,389 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,222,233,356.980322. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99825879 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $118,471,114.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

