Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASPN. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 2.15. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $95,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.