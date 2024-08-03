EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,642 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $122.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,668,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

