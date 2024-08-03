Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 574,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 272,353 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $26.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELVN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,093,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,184,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,093,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,184,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,155,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,857,771 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

