Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.26. 1,885,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 12,696,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 181,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 61.2% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 82,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 72,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

