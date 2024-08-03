Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Andrew Donald Bartlett Purchases 5,554 Shares

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Donald Bartlett bought 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 998 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of £55,428.92 ($71,300.39).

Energean Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 937.50 ($12.06) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,049.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,044.49. Energean plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 807.50 ($10.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,233 ($15.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 901.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Energean Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,038.46%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.33) to GBX 1,565 ($20.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

