Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Cut to $6.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXK. CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 7,380,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,707,234. The company has a market cap of $826.12 million, a PE ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.69. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 140,838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.