Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Encore Wire Stock Performance
Encore Wire Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $31,764,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,993,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $20,223,000. Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $8,278,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $6,675,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
