EMC Capital Management Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,678 shares of company stock valued at $64,962,300. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.73. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.89 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.