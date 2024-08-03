EMC Capital Management Increases Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 171.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

