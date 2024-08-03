EMC Capital Management Boosts Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 172.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -63.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

