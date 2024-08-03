EMC Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 159.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 61.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

