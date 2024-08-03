EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.34

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.34 and traded as high as $41.46. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 15,972 shares trading hands.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

(Get Free Report)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.