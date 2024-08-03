Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Ecolab worth $65,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

