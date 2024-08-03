Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

ETW opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

