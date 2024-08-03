Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE EVF opened at $6.18 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
