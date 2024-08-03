Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 73,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

