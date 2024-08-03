Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,087 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $39,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after buying an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,488,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $17.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,528,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.04.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.