Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (EFSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 16th

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Financial Services stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.