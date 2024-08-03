Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.92. 4,606,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,585. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

