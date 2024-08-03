Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Up 10.5% on Earnings Beat

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 105,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,282,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 44.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 65,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

