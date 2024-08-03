Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Driven Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. 1,014,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,919. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

