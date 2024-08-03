Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $120.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $15.22 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRQ. Barclays lowered their target price on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

