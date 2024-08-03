Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Down 0.2%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.
Dream Unlimited Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.
Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.1097 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.
About Dream Unlimited
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Unlimited
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.