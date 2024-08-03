Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Down 0.2%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.1097 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

