DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.
DoorDash Stock Performance
NASDAQ DASH opened at $117.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396 over the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
