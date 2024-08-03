Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $44.39

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.39, but opened at $42.05. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 17,792,355 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 16.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.