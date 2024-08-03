Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:FAZ opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

