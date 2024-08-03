DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DRH remained flat at $8.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,483,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.