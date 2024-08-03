DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DRH
DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance
DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
