Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 185,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

