Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

DLVHF stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

