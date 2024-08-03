DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,005 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $19,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.92.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $45.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $671.43. 1,004,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,891. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $668.99 and its 200-day moving average is $667.93.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

