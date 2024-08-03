DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 25,422 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,422 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $14,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 62,640 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,419,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 595,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $98.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

